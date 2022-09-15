Kanye West has been jonesing to get out of his deals with both Adidas and GAP. As we have reported over the last week, Kanye's Adidas contract runs until 2026 while his GAP deal will expire in 2030. When it comes to his Yeezy GAP collaborations, Kanye feels as though GAP hasn't met its end of the deal. He has accused them of stealing some of his designs, and overall, he feels like GAP isn't letting him be as creative as he wants to be.

According to the Wall Street Journal, Kanye and his legal team have sent a letter to GAP saying that they are officially terminating their contract. Of course, there is going to be a legal battle to get this done, but Kanye's team believes they are well within their rights as GAP has failed to meet one of the stipulations of their contract.

Brandon Magnus/Getty Images

Essentially, Ye is claiming that GAP was supposed to create their very own Yeezy GAP stores but never did. In addition to this, Ye feels like the Yeezy GAP collaboration hasn't been made available in enough GAP brick-and-mortar stores which is another source of his frustation.

Ye's lawyer Nicholas Gravante Jr. commented on the recent development, saying "Ye had diligently tried to work through these issues with GAP both directly and through counsel. Ye will now promptly move forward to make up for lost time by opening Yeezy retail stores."

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

This is a developing story, so stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest news and updates.

