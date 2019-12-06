We already know Jesus Saves, but so too does Kanye West. Over the past year, the newly-minted gospel artist has expanded his net worth considerably, turning in an impressive and staggering sum of #150 million. According to Forbes, the major haul was enough to cement him as the second-highest earner in 2019, at least insofar as those within the music industry are concerned. According to their findings, his old buddy Taylor Swift managed to secure the top spot with $185 million, a testament to her longevity in the game.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Though the hip-hop presence isn't entirely absent, only a few prominent rap names line the top 10. Jay-Z, counted alongside his wife Beyonce in the sixth spot, clocked in $81 million apiece. Drake held it down at number eight with $75 million, surpassing Diddy's $70 million, Rihanna's $62 million, and Travis Scott's $58 million. Eminem's $50 million was enough to solidify him the 19th spot. Should you be interested in tallying up the stats for yourself, head on over to Forbes right here.

Clearly, business has been booming for these elite earners, and we can only lay down bets on the next hip-hop billionaire. At this stage, both Diddy and Dr. Dre remain in heavy contention, though it wouldn't be surprising to see the Yeezy mogul steadily climbing the ranks before long.