It was a busy day yesterday in New York City for Kanye West and his wife Kim Kardashian. The recording artist and successful businessman has been on the East Coast, attending the WSJ Innovator Awards and surprising people by also showing up at the Fast Company Innovation Festival. Aside from reaffirming his intention to run for President of the United States in 2024, Kanye West told fans and journalists that he is considering a name change in the future so people take his accolades a little more seriously.



After Forbes failed to recognize him as a billionaire when he showed them a check worth $890 million, Kanye decided that he wants to make sure the world is fully aware of his financial wealth. "When people say it’s crass to call yourself a billionaire, I say I might legally change my name to Christian Genius Billionaire Kanye West for a year until y’all understand exactly what it is… It will be on the license plate," said Ye at the festival. "When I did Forbes, I showed them a $890 million receipt and they still didn’t say ‘billionaire.’ They don’t want us to know that we can buy land; they don’t want us to have the 100 percent ownership [that] I have at Yeezy."

Elsewhere during his appearance, West spoke about a deal he had planned with LVMH that fell through, his upcoming Presidential run, his headquarters in Wyoming, and much more. Do you think he'll actually change his name?



