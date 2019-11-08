He once boasted that he would take his shot at becoming America's president in 2020, but it doesn't look as if Kanye West is ready for that quite yet. However, that doesn't mean that the Jesus Is King rapper has tossed out his presidential aspirations because he recently shared that he was eyeing the 2024 election with fervor.



Brad Barket/Getty Images

Ye was in New York at the Fast Company Innovation Festival's fifth annual gathering where he sat alongside Steven Smith and chatted about Yeezys being the "Apple of apparel." During that discussion, Kanye veered off-topic for a moment. "When I run for President in 2024," the rapper began before the audience broke out in laughter. Kanye's face turned stern and he continued, "What y'all laughing at?"

After a brief, yet awkward, pause, he proceeded. "We would have created so many jobs, I'm not going to run, I'm going to walk," he said. "What I'm saying is, when y'all read the headlines, 'Kanye's crazy, this and that.' It's like, one in three African Americans are in jail and all the celebrities are in jail also because they can't say nothing. They got no opinion. They're so scared. Even after this, Imma get in the car I'mma be like [breathing heavy]. Feeling like how I felt at the telethon after I said George Bush don't care about black—you know what I'm sayin'?" He then went into how he may get a talking to from wife Kim Kardashian West when they're on their plane later for talking too much..

The clip ends with the panel moderator telling Kanye that he had to interrupt him because they had to get back to the subject at hand. We've found a few clips of Kanye also speaking about celebrities needing to be more vocal about Rodney Reed's death row case and taking Yeezy to Wyoming. Check them out below.