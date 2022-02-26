The artist formerly known as Kanye West has released a significant number of tracks from Donda 2 on his new Stem Player platform. Unfinished, yet brimming with potential, we may be seeing some massive changes to the album in the coming weeks.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation

As we know, a Ye album release is a very turbulent ride, with twists and turns becoming the inherent nature of these events entirely. The initial tracklist for Donda 2 was released by Ye himself on February 18th. Handwritten and not completely cemented, the listing for the songs can be seen below:

The release date for Donda 2 rolled around, and was accompanied by a DONDA EXPERIENCE PERFORMANCE held in Miami. Per usual, the tracklisting had alterations and changes en masse, structured differently than listed. A day later, the album performed at the live event were uploaded to the Stem Player. The listing for those, slated as Donda 2 V2.22.22, was as follows:



A "stadium version" of the track "True Love" was uploaded as well, serving to fit the title of this iteration as it was performed.

Now, yet another tracklist has been making rounds on social media. The listing was posted via Alexander Levi of Def Jam. While it's not certain if all of these tracks will still make it into the Donda 2 album, or be released at all, we got a glimpse into what songs may still be worked on and added.

To add to the fact that changes are being made on the album, Ye posted pics to his Instagram page of he and Beach House, a well respected duo on the alternative scene:

Stay tuned to HNHH for more Donda 2 updates.