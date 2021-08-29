Kanye West finally released DONDA today after weeks of uncertainty. The album contains 27 songs, four of which are simply remixes of efforts that are found throughout the first 23 tracks. So far, fans are impressed with the album's production and they are also marveling over just how great the features have been. For weeks, fans weren't even sure if this album was going to come out, and now that it is here, we can all breathe a large sigh of relief.

During his third listening party in Chicago, Kanye sold a ton of merch to his fans, and now, he has released the merch online to coincide with the project. There are four items to be found here, including a face mask, two long sleeves, and a baseball cap. The items range in price from $60 USD for a hat to $200 USD for a long sleeve. The items are meant to represent Kanye's childhood in Chicago, while another piece suggests he will run for President in 2024.

If you are interested in purchasing any of the pieces, you can do so over at shop.kanyewest.com/. Pieces will be sent out within four months from now, so it might take you a while to get all of your purchases.

Image via Kanye

