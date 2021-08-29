Kanye West has been teasing DONDA for well over a year now although his rollout truly started going back in July when he said the album would come out on July 23rd. After showcasing an unfinished album, Kanye immediately got to work and delivered a much more fleshed-out project during the second listening party. Despite all of this, Kanye still wasn't pleased enough to drop the album. On Thursday, he had his third listening party which came with some bizarre changes that polarized fans.

Over the weekend, rumors suggested the album might be scrapped altogether, however, rumors are just that...rumors. Instead, Kanye pulled a fast one on all of us and dropped DONDA early this morning at around 8 AM EST.

Brian Prahl/MEGA/GC Images

As you can see in the Spotify stream below, this brand new album comes with 26 new songs, although there might be a 27th thanks to "Jail Pt. 2" which we imagine is the version with DaBaby. Regardless of the features, fans are truly shocked that the album is finally out, and as one would imagine, there is calamity going on social media right.

As soon as the album dropped, fans took to Twitter where they reacted with memes over the fact that the album is out. Some even gave their opinions on the project, and so far, the response has been fairly positive. There are some obvious hits on this album, including "Off The Grid" which comes with verses from Playboi Carti and Fivio Foreign. "Hurricane" is also a fan favorite thanks to The Weeknd and Lil Baby.

Opinions will certainly change as the week goes on, although you can some of the reactions to DONDA, below.