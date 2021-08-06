Kanye West performed an updated version of his upcoming album, Donda, at the album's second listening party, which was streamed live on Apple Music, Thursday night, but yet again, did not follow through on releasing the highly anticipated project. In response, many fans who stayed up for the event felt slighted, while others celebrated hearing the upcoming music.

"The Kanye West: Donda listening party last night was one of the most inspiring things I’ve ever witnessed. Well worth the 5 hour drive," one optimistic fan wrote on Twitter, after the show.



Neilson Barnard / Getty Images

As for when the project will officially release, the latest rumors say August 9th, but with West, anything goes. One of West's collaborators on the project recently hinted that the team wants to wait for Drake to release Certified Lover Boy.

"Kanye a genius for not releasing DONDA lol he’s forcing Drake to delay CLB. CLB is completed, and Drizzy is not going to release CLB until Donda has dropped and played out," one Twitter user wrote. "So it seems Kanye might even delay until the night Drake drops CLB to do a surprise drop."

Check out more reactions to the event below.