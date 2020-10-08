A recent report published by Business Insider took a look at documents filed by Kanye West to the Federal Election Committee, in which he claims to have a net worth of several "hundreds of millions of dollars". In the same report, he estimates three of his companies, Yeezy LLC., Yeezy Apparel LLC., and Yeezy Footwear LLC., to be worth $50 million apiece.

Considering the way Kanye corrected Forbes when they named him a billionaire this year, texting them that he actually is worth $3.3 billion, this report was astounding.

It looks like the Chicago native is paying it no mind though, choosing to represent himself among the top tier of earners in the world and flexing his now $5 billion net worth on Twitter.



Rob Kim/Getty Images

Posting a report from OK! News, which is far less reputable than Business Insider, Kanye tweeted: "From $53 million in debt to a net worth of $5 billion in 4 years. Thank you, Jesus. I know I fall short, but I repent. I am fully in service to our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. We are building schools of the future. Thank God for providing the increase."

Right now, the truth is unclear.

Regardless of how much money is in his bank account, Kanye appears to be in a much better place than he was in several months ago. And he's definitely a very financially wealthy man because, even if he's only worth "hundreds of millions of dollars", that's still a lot.