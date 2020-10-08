If there's one thing that has been consistent with Kanye West in the last several months, it's that he wants the world to know that he is a billionaire.

Mere years after claiming he was $53 million in personal debt, Kanye West got out of his slump, believed in himself, and became the latest billionaire to come out of the music industry. Or, at least, that's what he wants us to believe.

We all know what happened when Forbes disputed his earnings and now, a new report from the Business Insider claims that, in new documents filed for his presidential bid, Kanye states that he is only worth "hundreds of millions of dollars", and not billions.



The 43-year-old filled out several forms related to his Presidential run and, according to the report, he listed three of his businesses, including Yeezy LLC., Yeezy Apparel LLC., and Yeezy Footwear LLC., at $50 million apiece. The papers, which were sent to the Federal Election Committee, also revealed that Kanye is $100 million in debt, which are primarily from mortgages.

Obviously, this is a far cry from what West claimed several weeks ago, claiming that he was worth $5 billion after striking a 10-year deal with GAP.

While several "hundreds of millions of dollars" is nothing to scoff at, it's definitely not a billion.



So, what is the truth?

