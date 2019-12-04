mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Kanye West Collaborator Ant Clemons Grabs Ty Dolla $ign For "Excited"

Aron A.
December 04, 2019
Excited
Ant Clemons Feat. Ty Dolla $ign

Ant Clemons is back with "Excited" ft. Ty Dolla $ign.


Ant Clemons has been working in the background for a bit but it looks like he's finally emerging as an artist of his own. Clemons has been known in recent times for his affiliation to Kanye over the past few years, working on Jesus Is King, Ye and "All Day," but his songwriting credits go outside of the G.O.O.D Music camp. He earned songwriting credits on Beyonce, Jay-Z and Childish Gambino's, "MOOD 4 EVA," YBN Cordae's "Bad Idea," and more. 

Today, he releases his second official single as a solo artist. Ant Clemons teamed up with Ty Dolla $ign for their latest collab, "Excited." Clemons uses the rap-sing flow to smoothly transition from full-on singing or rapping while Ty Dolla $ign's bridge glues everything together. "Excited" follows the release of "4 Letter Word" which included Timbo production. 

Quotable Lyrics
I still get excited when I see you hit me up
Butterflies in my stomach, feel 'em comin' right up
Don't know what you doin' to me, enough is enough
I don't know how you got me comin' right back to your love

Ant Clemons Ty Dolla $ign new single new song
