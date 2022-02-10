Kanye West's Instagram feed is lighting up as he calls out those standing in his way. Earlier today (February 10th) the father of four directly addressed Billie Eilish, demanding an apology for the shade she threw at Travis Scott, and now, he's calling out a fan who's claimed that the "Stronger" rapper is "off the meds."

"Man's off the meds album gonna go crazy," the user commented on one of Ye's posts, referencing the upcoming Donda 2 project that the 44-year-old has been hard at work on. "THE WORLD IS RACIST SEXIST HOMOPHOBIC AND CRAZY PHOBIC AT OUR CORE," he captioned a screenshot of the response which he uploaded to his own feed.

"IT'S CHEAP AND DISMISSIVE TO SAY I'M OFF MY MEDS ANYTIME I SPEAK UP PHOBIA IN THIS SENSE DOESN'T MEAN BEING AFRAID OF IT MEANS NOT GIVING POWER TO. LET'S BE MORE CONSCIOUS AND NOT WRITE EACH OTHER OFF SO EASILY."

As Complex notes, the Yeezy founder opened up about his personal struggles with bipolar disorder back in 2017, and in the years since, he's been candid with how the illness is at times a "superpower," although it comes with its downfalls.

Many friends and fans have been showing support for the Yeezus hitmaker, writing things like "They'll understand in time Ye. GOD's GOT THIS," and "Speak your truth big bro."

When addressing Billie Eilish in the aforementioned post, West wrote, "COME ON BILLIE WE LOVE YOU PLEASE APOLOGIZE TO TRAV AND TO THE FAMILIES OF THE PEOPLE WHO LOST THEIR LIVES." Read what else he had to say to the "Happier Than Ever" singer here.





