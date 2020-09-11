His controversial remarks have captured the attention of the world, so it comes to no surprise that Kanye West's support of Candace Owens has caused quite a stir. The Birthday Party presidential candidate has often said or done things that have given people pause, but on Thursday (September 10), Ye tweeted a brief message to the controversial far-right commentator that elicited a hailstorm of responses.

The rapper posted a photo of Candace Owen's book (set for release on September 15), Blackout: How Black American Can Make Its Second Escape From the Democratic Plantation, on Twitter with the caption, "THANK YOU CANDACE OWENS." Like many of his social media messages, Kanye didn't offer up any other information or explanation, but that doesn't mean people didn't take it upon themselves to interpret his intentions.

West's undying support of President Donald Trump as well as his comments about slavery and Harriet Tubman came up in discussion among social media users, as well as the previous rift Ye and Owens had about her "Blexit" shirts. After it was being promoted that Kanye designed her logo in 2018, he came forward to deny the claims and announced he would be distancing himself from Owens—and politics altogether. Some have suspected that this tweet is a hint that the two have made amends. Read through a few responses below.