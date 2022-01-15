Kanye West has arrived at his daughter, Chicago's, birthday party after originally claiming that his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, wouldn't allow him to be present. Chicago turns four years old on January 15.

TMZ reports that West was scheduled to spend the rest of the day with Chicago after 4:00 PM, so Kardashian didn't bother inviting him to the party, assuming he wouldn't be interested.



Brad Barket / Getty Images

On Saturday, West uploaded a video of himself driving around while looking for Chicago's party. In the clip, he says that he's tried calling everyone in the family.

"I'm just wishing my daughter a public happy birthday," the legendary rapper says to the camera. "I wasn't allowed to know where her party was. It's nothing legal, that's saying that it's the kind of games that's being played. It's the kind of thing that really affected my health for the longest."

West adds: "I done called Kim, I texted the nannies, I got on the phone with Tristan, he said he'd ask Khloe. Won't nobody give me the address to my daughter's birthday party right now, and that's gonna imprint in her mind that I wasn't there for her, you get what I'm saying?"

