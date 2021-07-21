Yeezy Season is here. Kanye West is about to release his tenth studio album Donda, premiering the new song "No Child Left Behind" with Vory during the NBA Finals on Tuesday night. The music legend has been making headlines all week as we gear up for yet another tumultuous rollout, and it looks like another wrinkle has been added to the upcoming release.

For the last few years, Kanye West and Drake have been feuding on and off, making petty references in their song lyrics. During his Wyoming studio sessions, Kanye was working with Drake, offering to send him a sample that the Certified Lover Boy had fallen in love with and when they fell out, 'Ye dropped his infamous "poopity scoop" bars on "Lift Yourself," which essentially blocked Drake from using the sample.



Robin Marchant/Getty Images

With a confirmed release date at the end of this week for Kanye's new album Donda, some fans have speculated that Drake might try to take over his big day by dropping his highly-anticipated album CLB, but according to industry executive Karen Civil, that's not going to happen.

"They friends now," revealed the journalist on Twitter. "He not [gonna drop on the same day]."



Kevin Winter/Getty Images

While this is far from confirmation that the two are back on good terms, Karen Civil has a great track record and generally only comes through with legitimate takes. If she's saying that Kanye and Drake are friends again, there's a chance that it could be true.

Do you think we'll see Drake on Donda, or Kanye on Certified Lover Boy?