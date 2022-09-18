A former Kansas police officer has been arrested and is facing charges for kidnapping and sexually assaulting two women after Team Roc sued the Kansas City Police Department for alleged misconduct and corruption. Team Roc is a social justice advocacy group co-founded by Jay-Z.

The organization's managing director, Dania Diaz, responded to news of the arrest in a statement: “We continue to stand in solidarity alongside the people of Kansas City, Kansas who have been patiently for justice and accountability. The arrest of Roger Golubski is a significant step toward creating a safer community and we applaud the Department of Justice for their commitment, diligence and thorough work on this investigation.”



Nicholas Hunt / Getty Images

The six federal counts for which Golubski was indicted were allegedly committed between 1998 and 2002. He is accused of sexually assaulting two women “while acting under color of law.”

Team Roc began drawing attention to the police department in 2021, calling corruption in Kansas City “one of the worst examples of abuse of power in U.S. history.”

“We are committed to holding these so-called public servants accountable for alleged rampant acts of brutality and exploitation and request a meeting with the DOJ to discuss our findings—findings we hope will move you to act,” Team Roc wrote in an open letter addressed to Kansas Associate Attorney General Vanita Gupta. “These allegations require the urgency that the Kansas City, Kansas community deserves.”

Golubski, who worked in law enforcement for 35 years, faces life in prison if convicted.

