Kali Uchis Drops Off "If It's To Be" Ahead Of Animated Netflix Event

Earlier this month, Sin Miedo (del Amor y Otros Demonios) singer Kali Uchis heated things up with SZA, enlisting the "Love Galore" singer for an updated version of "fue mejor," complete with a steamy music video.

Now, Uchis is switching gears.

Releasing her new single "If It's To Be," Uchis is going down the animated Netflix children's movie route.

"If It's To Be," released just one week ahead of the premiere Netflix Futures' Maya and the Three, is set to be included in the animated event and also received a Maya and the Three-themed lyric video.

Released in both English and Spanish, "If It's To Be" tells a story of an antagonist determined to find her place among the Gods. With many inspirational lines about finding the courage to fight and flying high above all the negativity life has to offer, "If It's To Be" is a change of pace for Uchis, but is a glowing example of her range and ability to mold her voice for any purpose.

Quotable Lyrics

Do the Gods seek Greater Gods that hear them when they pray?

I hope they will remember, remember me today

Lead me, angels, to the missing heart that lives to hold

The woman and the warrior for the light that lives inside my soul

Check out "If It's To Be" below.