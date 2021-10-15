mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Kali Uchis Drops Off "If It's To Be" Ahead Of Animated Netflix Event

Taylor McCloud
October 15, 2021 15:41
146 Views
12
0
Netflix via YouTubeNetflix via YouTube
Netflix via YouTube

If It's To Be
Kali Uchis

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
meh
50% (4)
Rate
Audience Rating
2 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
2 MAKE IT STOP

The "Fue Mejor" singer dropped off a new single set to appear on Netflix's "Maya and the Three"


Earlier this month, Sin Miedo (del Amor y Otros Demoniossinger Kali Uchis heated things up with SZA, enlisting the "Love Galore" singer for an updated version of "fue mejor," complete with a steamy music video.

Now, Uchis is switching gears. 

Releasing her new single "If It's To Be," Uchis is going down the animated Netflix children's movie route. 

"If It's To Be," released just one week ahead of the premiere Netflix Futures' Maya and the Three, is set to be included in the animated event and also received a Maya and the Three-themed lyric video. 

Released in both English and Spanish, "If It's To Be" tells a story of an antagonist determined to find her place among the Gods. With many inspirational lines about finding the courage to fight and flying high above all the negativity life has to offer, "If It's To Be" is a change of pace for Uchis, but is a glowing example of her range and ability to mold her voice for any purpose. 

Quotable Lyrics
Do the Gods seek Greater Gods that hear them when they pray?
I hope they will remember, remember me today
Lead me, angels, to the missing heart that lives to hold
The woman and the warrior for the light that lives inside my soul

Check out "If It's To Be" below and let us know what you think in the comments. 

Kali Uchis
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  1  2
  0
  146
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Kali Uchis netflix netflix original
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Kali Uchis Drops Off "If It's To Be" Ahead Of Animated Netflix Event
12
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject