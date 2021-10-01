Kali Uchis & SZA Heat Things Up In Steamy Visual To "Fue Mejor (Remix)"

The original version hosted a feature from PartyNextDoor.

There have been quite a few releases from SZA in 2021, albeit a few have come courtesy of movie soundtracks. Fans continue to await news about her sophomore effort, but SZA has not shared when, or if, that album will arrive. We've heard of some grumblings with her label, thanks to the singer sharing information on social media, but just as quickly as she laments, SZA returns to tell the world that all is well with her team.

This week, SZA popped up on the remix to Kali Uchis's "Fue Mejor," and the pair even joined together for a brooding visual. There are a few scenes that will get fans a tad hot under the collar, but that can be expected for the pair of hitmakers. The original version of this track was released almost a year ago and hosted a feature from PartyNextDoor, and it seems that Uchis isn't quite finished riding its wave.

Watch the music video for "Fue Major (Remix)" and let us know what you think.