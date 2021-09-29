mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Kali Uchis & SZA Sing In Spanish On Updated Version Of "Fue Mejor"

Taylor McCloud
September 29, 2021 14:46
293 Views
10
3
Interscope RecordsInterscope Records
Interscope Records

Fue Mejor
Kali Uchis Feat. SZA

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
meh
50% (2)
Rate
Audience Rating
1 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
1 MAKE IT STOP

Kali Uchis enlists SZA on a remix of her 2020 release "Fue Mejor"


In updating her 2020 album Sin Miedo (del Amor y Otros Demonios) last week, giving us a new version of the project, singer and songwriter Kali Uchis opened a ton of doors for new music, as well as further exploration into her own records and sounds she had already used. 

Today, Uchis blessed us with a brand-new version of her track "fue mejor" (formerly featuring PartyNextDoor) and enlisted TDE songstress SZA to hop on the remix with her. 

Seamlessly bouncing between Spanish and English, Uchis sets the scene with steamy vocals and lyrics that flow perfectly together and follow the ups and downs of getting a former lover. SZA slides through, molding her powerful yet elegant vocals into Spanish sentences that convey the exact headspace she is in following a breakup. 

Both Uchis and SZA do a phenomenal job using their voices to create an almost angelic environment but potent lyrics cut through the beauty to let whoever is on the receiving end of these messages know that it's really over. 

Quotable Lyrics
Take a little sip, take a little puff
Don't want to think, don't want to talk, no
Is it enough, is it too much, oh
I'm not dead, so I'm not done

Check out the updated version of "fue mejor" featuring SZA below and let us know what you think in the comments.

Kali Uchis
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  1  0
  3
  293
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Kali Uchis SZA fue mejor
3 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Kali Uchis & SZA Sing In Spanish On Updated Version Of "Fue Mejor"
10
3
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject