Before all of the Verzuz hoopla took over timelines, Ashanti and Ja Rule made an appearance at the MTV Video Music Awards. The longtime friends and collaborators were making the rounds like many of the other celebrities on the scene in New York City, but Ashanti was especially touched by a surprise moment that she shared with SZA.

Fans were treated to a video of the brief exchange thanks to Entertainment Tonight. Ashanti and Ja were in the middle of an interview when SZA was walking by with her team, and the Top Dawg Entertainment songbird couldn't help but interrupt to share a memory and sing Ashanti her praises.



Bennett Raglin / Stringer / Getty Images

It seems, according to SZA, that when she was a young teen she waited in line for upwards of 10 hours to get Ashanti's autograph. The "Good Days" singer revisited the memory in detail, ending her story by telling Ashanti that she would wait forever to see her. The singers embraced as Ja looked on and both he and Ashanti were touched by the heartwarming exchange.

Ashanti shared the clip to social media and added, "This was such an incredible moment last night. We don’t see enough women empowerment.. Women camaraderie… Women showing women love. The perception is that women are so 'Catty'…. This genuinely made my heart smile and I can’t lie it made me a lil emotional."

"@sza you are beautiful with a beautiful soul inside and out… and your Talent is Amazing. Love u too I’m a big fan as well [red heart emoji]." Check it out below.