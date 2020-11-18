Kali Uchis Releases Spanish Album "Sin Miedo (Del Amor Y Otros Demonios)" Featuring PARTYNEXTDOOR, Rico Nasty, & More

Reflecting on her heightened emotions during quarantine, Kali Uchis released her latest project To Feel Alive several months ago. In recent weeks, she's been moving in a different direction, focusing on her Colombian roots and catering to her Spanish-speaking fans with some new singles. The rollout was all leading to today, with Kali officially releasing her second studio album, titled Sin Miedo (del Amor y Otros Demonios) ∞.

The album is Kali's first Spanish-language album, featuring guest verses from PARTYNEXTDOOR, Rico Nasty, Jhay Cortez, and more.

"This album is full of so many genres that made my childhood & I am very proud of its range of emotions and nostalgia," said Kali about the new project. "I hope it brings you any bit of the joy it has brought me."

Sin Miedo (del Amor y Otros Demonios) ∞ was executive-produced by Tainy.

Listen to Kali's new album below and let us know what you think.

Tracklist:

1. la luna enamorada

2. fue mejor (feat. PARTYNEXTDOOR)

3. //aguardiente y limòn

4. ¡aqui yo mando! (feat. Rico Nasty)

5. vaya con dios

6. que te pedí//

7. quiero sentirme bien

8. telepatía

9. de nadie

10. no eres tu(soy yo)

11. te pongo mal(predelo) [feat. Jowell & Randy]

12. la luz(Fín) [feat. Jhay Cortez]

13. àngel sin cielo