Kalan.FrFr Taps Lil Durk & Others For "TwoFr 2 Extended"

Compton artist Kalan.FrFr stunned the industry with the release of TwoFr 2 earlier this year, the sequel to his 2018 full-length release. However, TwoFr 2's impact has yet to reach its full potential as fans are now treated to a six track extension of the album, TwoFr 2 Extended, with features from industry powerhouses.

While the standard version of TwoFr 2 included only three features in its thirteen-track runtime (notably from Stunna 4 Vegas and Mozzy), Kalan.FrFr seems to be having more fun on the extended version with the help of guests, including Lil Durk, 1TakeJay, BlueBucksClan and more. Durk complements the Compton artist perfectly on tracks like "I Like it", which manifests as a heartfelt anthem about flexing with your significant other. "Hoochie" precedes "I Like It" with a similar approach as Kalan.FrFr pours his heart out to his lover.

"Sound Like Me", a confident and aggressive West Coast track with fellow LA natives BlueBucksClan, also serves as a standout track via Kalan.FrFr's infectious ego: "these ****** want to sound like me, shit I got hits for 'em."

TwoFr 2Extended is nothing if not a maturation and transcendence from TwoFr 2's breadth of talent. Kalan.FrFr continues to prove that he can not only spit bars and create flows like the industry's best, but also belt out pleasant harmonies and get emotional.

Check out TwoFr 2 below and let us know what you think.

Tracklist:

1. Look At Me

2. Ima Ball

3. Scoring

4. Never Lose You

5. I Like / Good Love

6. Big Dog

8. Tidal Wave

9. Run Away

10. I Gotta Know

11. Pray

12. No Love ft. Mozzy & Cypress Moreno

13. Identity Fraud

14. Hoochie

15. Regular ft. 1TakeJay

16. Sound Like Me ft. BlueBucksClan

17. On My Mind ft. Maeta

19. Like This