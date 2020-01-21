There's always some sort of beef brewing with reality stars, especially those that are known as VH1 Veterans. K. Michelle saw a resurgence in her popularity after joining the cast of Love & Hip Hop Atlanta years ago, and since then she's moved on to Love & Hip Hop Hollywood and had a few spin-off series of her own. The accomplished singer is a fan favorite that viewers love to hate, and it seems as if that's also a sentiment shared by many of her fellow cast members.



Leon Bennett / Stringer / Getty Images

Millions watched as K. Michelle's relationship with Joseline Hernandez went from friendly to downright nasty, and it doesn't look like the former castmates are done taking verbal shots. Recently, Atlanta Black Star caught up with K. to discuss her forthcoming album All Monsters Are Human that's slated for release at the end of the month. While they had a few moments with the singer, they asked if she would be joining the cast of Love & Hip Hop Miami now that she's living in the home of the Heat.

"Absolutely not," K. Michelle said. “I just don’t do well with crackheads. I don't. I don’t do well with drug addicts. I can’t... They don’t take no responsibility. I’m at a new place in life and I dont' do it. If I know you on some stuff, I’m just gone leave you there with the stuff.” For years, K. has publicly accused Joseline Hernandez of being a drug addict. Although this time around she didn't name Joseline outright, fans assumed that's who she was referring to now that the Puerto Rican PRincess has added her name to the Miami cast.