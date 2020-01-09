After months of speculation, the Trick & Trina Morning Show is live. We may not receive a joint project from these two, but the longtime friends and collaborators are now radio co-hosts. One of their first guests was singer K. Michelle who was asked her opinion of rapper Uncle Murda's recently released "Rap Up 2019" single.

At the end of every year, Uncle Murder drops a track that sums up the year's greatest controversies. K. found herself included after Unc shared his displeasure with her comments regarding being happy about Tekashi 6ix9ine's release. Murda called her a few names and rapped about her vagina, and in an interview with Hot 97, he explained why he went at her so hard.

"I thought that was kind of wack when I saw her do that this time around," he said. "She was just like, 'He didn't snitch on me, I'm happy he's comin' home,' stuff like that. It was kind of weak. I actually know people that's locked up over the corny sh*t Tekashi did. Me and her don't really like each other anyway. It's my fault. I'm not going to sit here and act like she did."

Meanwhile, K. Michelle offered up her side of things with Miami rap icons Trick and Trina. "He's never met me one day," the singer said. "Never met. Never been in the same room. Nothing. Some stuff's just not gangsta. I don't entertain it. It's like, he'll do it every year, whatever kick he gets off of it or whatever, but I know for a fact what it is. He never met me." Trick Daddy said women and children are off-limits.

"Just pickin' on a black woman for no reason who you don't know anything about just so you can get clicks and you've said it before and then say, 'I'll sleep with her though.' Like, that type of thing, that's clown sh*t to me. So Imma let you continue to be a clown and I'm just a woman out here making a lotta money."

Trina added that men get mad when they see a woman in power. "No eff boys in 2020," Trina said. Then K. shadily replied, "Who still waiting on a record deal." Listen to "Rap Up 2019" about and watch K. Michelle's clip below.