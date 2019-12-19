Infidelity rumors have plagued NBA free agent J.R. Smith this week. News began to circulate that the former Cleveland Cavaliers star has been cheating on his wife of three years, Jewel Harris Smith, with The Flash actress Candice Patton. The pair share three children together in their blended family, and by all appearances, they seemed to be a happy bunch. However, on Tuesday, Jewel shared a video of herself on Instagram as she prayed for her husband and his alleged mistress.

View this post on Instagram Catch this good PRAYER! A post shared by A Jewel 💎Dropping Jewels (@jewey808) on Dec 17, 2019 at 12:22pm PST

"Please, just mend [Candice's] heart, Father God," Jewel said. "For her to go out and seek a married man. Father God, I just pray that you give her grace and mercy through all of this." She added, "Please forgive them, Lord, because they do not know the path of destruction that is before them, for coming against [me]."

J.R. shared a brief message on his Instagram Story, saying that he and Jewel are separated. Later, the basketball player's ex-girlfriend, social media influencer Ashley Weatherspoon, added her two cents by writing, "But wasn't he in a relationship when...," alluding to Jewel cheating with him while he was with Ashley.

K. Michelle revealed that she had a bit of history with Ashley, because J.R.'s former flame accused the singer of cheating with him, as well. "This b*tch here is still delusional," K. Michelle wrote on Instagram. "I know you not coming on here kicking this woman when she's down you dirty hoe. This the same b*tch yall that called me about this n*gga before he was married."

She continued: "B*tch he left you at the alter and married the other woman and you still mad. Since you wanna be vocal tell them about how I got you fired from a good paying job at Atlantic cause you were harassing the artist (ME) about a n*gga and you STILL going. Leave this family alone and allow them space and some peace, cause i'm still gone beat yo ass on site hoe, and i'm saved and Christian like now but you will get stomped in the name of the lord. I ain't forgot!"