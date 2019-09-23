K. Michelle has never been shy to share her opinion on any given topic in a passionate way. She previously slammed acts such as Blac Chyna for attempting to pursue a music career detailing how the music industry is, unfortunately, the only industry where someone can just walk in without an audition. "This music is something you fight for your whole life. It's not something that you just automatically know that you wanna do," she said.

The "Can't Raise A Man" singer has now come through with an opinion on men, and K. Michelle's made it very clear that she thinks "men are not good people."



"The reason for that is for men to do things that they consider small in the flesh like cheating. You know that that’s going to destroy your partner but you do it anyway. That’s not a mistake," she explained on V-103 Atlanta’sThe Morning Culture. "We’ve watched the same story over and over again and just because I am a woman I’m supposed to accept your betrayal. You’re taking advantage of my love for you and I’m supposed to be the one behind you riding or dying. I’m not dying with nobody.”

Michelle even doubled down on her statement when she shared a clip of her words on Instagram with a caption that reads: "I said what I said and feel how I feel. I stand behind that 10 toes."

