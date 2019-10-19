JUUL has been making drastic changes since the rise in health concerns involving teenagers and their use of the brand's flavoured e-cigarettes. The former CEO of the brand has previously apologized for the latter before stepping down from his position. "It's not intended for them," Kevin Burns said of the JUUL. "I hope there was nothing that we did that made it appealing to [children]. As a parent of a 16-year-old, I'm sorry for them, and I have empathy for them, in terms of what the challenges they're going through."

After cancelling marketing campaigns for the JUUL in America, The New York Times now reports that the company has temporarily halted all online sales of the flavoured e-cigarette until the FDA has reviewed the flavoured cartridges. However, the halt doesn't extend to the menthol and mint flavours of JUUL.



Mark Wilson/Getty Images

“Unfortunately, today that future is at risk due to unacceptable levels of youth usage and eroding public confidence in our industry," new CEO K.C. Crosthwaite stated. "Against that backdrop, we must strive to work with regulators, policymakers and other stakeholders, and earn the trust of the societies in which we operate. That includes inviting an open dialogue, listening to others and being responsive to their concerns.”