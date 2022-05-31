As gun violence continues to soar, one lawmaker wants to propose a bill that would limit the sale, transfer, and import of guns into Canada. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau wants to activate some sort of gun control despite the real issue of gun control lies with the United States.

On Monday (May 30), CNN reported that Trudeau introduced his new bill, which would prevent America's gun problem from reaching the Canadian border.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images

"What this means is that it will no longer be possible to buy, sell, transfer, or import handguns anywhere in Canada," Trudeau explained during a press conference. "In other words, we're capping the market."

If passed, the bill would work retroactively - current owners of military-style assault weapons would have to get rid of them via a government buyback program. "Gun violence is a complex problem, but at the end of the day the math is really quite simple: The fewer guns in our communities, the safer everyone will be," Trudeau added.

Trudeau has not been shy about his concerns with gun control, especially following a 2020 mass shooting in Nova Scotia that killed 20 people. The shooting is still being investigated as part of a public inquiry that has cost the country more than $25M.

"As a government, as a society, we have a responsibility to act to prevent more tragedies," Trudeau said on Monday. "We need only look south of the border to know that if we do not take action, firmly and rapidly, it gets worse and worse and more difficult to counter."

