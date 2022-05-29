Harry Styles has announced that he will be partnering with Live Nation to donate $1 million in proceeds from the upcoming North American leg of Love on Tour 2022 to Everytown for Gun Safety Support Fund. Styles' announcement comes after the recent school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, that left 19 students and two teachers dead.

“Along with all of you, I have been absolutely devastated by the recent string of mass shootings in America, culminating at Robb Elementary School in Texas,” Styles wrote on Instagram. “On our North American tour, we will be partnering with Everytown who work to end gun violence, donating to support their efforts, and sharing their suggested action items.”



Other celebrities including Steve Kerr, Selena Gomez, Taylor Swift, Jamie Foxx, and more have also spoken out on gun violence in the wake of the Uvalde shooting. Matthew McConaughey, who recently considered a political run in the state of Texas, released a lengthy statement on Twitter after the shooting.

Styles will be playing 42 shows in North America, all of which are currently sold out. His new album, Harry's House, is projected to land on top of the Billboard 200 with an estimated 450,000 to 500,000 equivalent album units being moved according to Hits Daily Double.

Check out Styles' announcement on Instagram below.





