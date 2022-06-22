There were plenty of takeaways from Something in the Water last weekend as several of our favorite artists took to the festival's stages. By now, we know that the internet loves to create a viral moment, and Justin Timberlake found himself front and center after his dance moves at the concert caused a firestorm of jokes to be hurled his way.

In a clip that circulated online, Timberlake is seen on stage telling the crowd, "D.C.! Beat your feet!" before showing off his fancy footwork. The singer is known for being a standout dancer, so this caused his fans to subject him to the meme treatment.



Kevin Winter / Staff / Getty Images

Although Timberlake was teased mercilessly, it looks like he took it all in stride. The hitmaker offered an update where he joked about having a meeting with his feet after they failed him.

"D.C., I want to apologize to you for two reasons," Timberlake said before pointing the camera to his feet. "Here and here!"

"I had a long talk with both of them, individually, and said don't you ever do that to me again. Maybe it was the khakis, it was a real khaki vibe. I'm gonna make this up to you. I'm gonna focus on these two guys right here and get 'em right. Love y'all!" It's good that he could see the humor in it all.

Check out Justin Timberlake below.