There were all sorts of special guests at Pharrell's Something in the Water Festival over the weekend. The Clipse, Noreaga, SZA, 21 Savage, Ashanti, Ja Rule, Earthgang, Rae Sremmurd, Tierra whack, T.I., Roddy Ricch, and dozens of others took to the festival's stages to entertain thousands of fans. Aside from the safety concerns raised by concertgoers, the show went on without a hitch and several moments were uploaded to social media—including Justin Timberlake's viral footwork.

Timberlake and Pharrell made magic in the studio, and on the charts, so it came as no surprise that the boy band icon made an appearance at the festival. Videos of Timberlake on stage showing off his dance moves were shared and the masses had a grand ol' time trolling the singer.



Jamie McCarthy / Staff / Getty Images

Timberlake's talents are unmatched as he has dominated the charts for most of his life. Whether he was in N'SYNC or a solo artist, his global fandom managed to make sure his superstar status stayed secure. At Something in the Water, Timberlake dressed down as he was in khaki pants and a button-up, and the singer, who is known for his dance moves, didn't impress the audience with his moves.

The videos of Timberlake circulated far and wide, causing a firestorm of jeers from social media users, but it all seemed to be in good fun. Still, his fans made sure to remind people of Timberlake's talents. Take a look at the clips, reactions, and jokes below.