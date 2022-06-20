Something In The Water
- Music"Something In The Water" Canceled Over Severe Weather Conditions"Something In The Water" has been canceled due to severe weather conditions.By Cole Blake
- MusicLatto Twerks Up A Storm During Something In The Water Festival PerformanceIt's been three consecutive weekends of energetic, sultry, and overall great festival performances from the "Put In On Da Floor" MC.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicChris Brown Praised By Pharrell During Something In The Water Guest PerformanceThe Neptunes legend gave the R&B star his flowers for his many talents.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- ViralFake Video Of Coi Leray And Latto Fighting Goes ViralA fake video has fans convinced that Latto and Coi Leray traded blows at Something In The WaterBy Ben Mock
- Pop CultureDiddy And Son Make Something In The Water AppearanceDiddy and his son busted some movies at Something In the WaterBy Ben Mock
- Pop CultureCoi Leray Twerks To New Singles & Calls Out Haters During Something In The Water Set: Watch"Every day it's a hater on my d*ck," the Boston baddie ranted following her recent feud with Latto, who previously addressed their beef at Coachella.By Hayley Hynes
- ViralKehlani's Something In The Water Festival Set Trends On TwitterKid Cudi and Wale also performed on the first day of Pharrell's Virginia-based event.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicLil Wayne, Lil Uzi Vert, & More Make "Something In The Water" LineupThe full lineup for the "Something In The Water" festival is here.By Cole Blake
- MusicJustin Timberlake "Had A Long Talk" With His Feet After Being Teased Over Dance MovesThe hitmaker joked about his viral Something in the Water Festival moment.By Erika Marie
- GramJustin Timberlake Heavily Teased Over Something In The Water Festival Dance MovesThe jokes rolled in after videos of the hitmaker's performance went viral.By Erika Marie
- MusicTyler, The Creator Labels Pharrell The "Greatest Of All Time" At Something In The WaterTyler, The Creator said that Pharrell is the greatest to ever do it while performing at the second annual Something In The Water.By Cole Blake
- MusicPharrell's "Something in the Water" Leaves Fans Upset With Safety ConditionsMany attendees at Pharrell's "Something in the Water" were left unhappy with the safety conditions at the event.By Cole Blake