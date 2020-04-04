We all know that Justin Timberlake has dozens of hits under his belt, but fans were treated to a bit of music knowledge about his fan-favorite, "Cry Me a River." Recently, Scott Storch went up against Mannie Fresh in an epic Instagram Live battle. Storch ended up taking the crown, and in the list of tracks that he played for fans during the friendly head-to-head competition was "Cry Me a River." Storch produced the song and J.T. has been hailed as a powerhouse for delivering the vocals solo, but there were certain parts sung by Soul singer Marsha Ambrosius.

Fans of R&B will remember Marsha from her soulful duo Floetry, but the veteran entertainer has had a long-standing career both in front of the camera and behind the scenes. The internet was ablaze this week after it was revealed that the high-pitched "cry me, cry me" ad-libs weren't performed by Justin, at all. Marsha was responsible for the vocals and fans had a meltdown at the revelation.

This isn't something that anyone has kept a secret, and Marsha even spoke about her addition to the track years ago. The song earned a Grammy for Best Male Pop Vocal Performance back in 2003, making the award Marsha's first. Check out a few stunned reactions about Marsha and Justin below.