Justin Timberlake took to his social media platforms to reveal that he's donating to his regional hometown food bank and is also raising awareness about the importance of charity in the midst of the pandemic coronavirus outbreak. The 39-year-old singer/songwriter chose not to announce an official dollar amount on how much support he offered the Mid-South Food Bank, the resource located closest to his hometown of Memphis, Tennessee, but he is urging those fortunate enough to donate to their local food bank during these trying times in order to help in the prevention of spreading the life-threatening novel coronavirus (COVID-19). Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

On Sunday (March 15), the "Midnight Summer Jam" performer took to his Twitter account to inspire the masses to provide aid to their local neighborhoods via the Feed America’s website and to remain calm. Timberlake wrote:

"Link below if you're looking for ways to donate or volunteer in your own community. Stay healthy, stay calm, and help everyone stay fed. Spread the word. @feedingamerica," with a Bitly link attached to a photo that reads:

"This is a crazy time, but remember we're all in it together. Start small and support your local communities by getting food out to those in need. I'm donating to @midsouthfoodbank... an organization in my hometown that is helping people assemble and deliver non-perishable food in the Mid-South, so families can be prepared to stay home. Every. Little. Thing. Helps."

While Justin Timberlake has been known for his philanthropic ways, he's recently attempted to make his way back into the realm of the culture. Following the release of his mildly-successful LP, Man of the Woods (2018), the part-owner of the Memphis Grizzlies has enlisted some standout names in the hip-hop and R&B genres including Meek Mill for a single entitled "Believe," SZA for a track called "The Other Side," and Anderson.Paak and Mary J. Blige for a soulful and uplifting anthem "It's All Love."

Check out Justin Timberlake's Tweet urging us, the culture, to donate below and if you have the ability to contribute to your local food banks/pantries you can do so by hitting the link provided, here.