Earlier this year, Justin Bieber revealed to his fans that he spends some nights sleeping in a Hyperbaric Oxygen chamber. The news was shared via his Instagram story, that saw him sleeping peacefully in his confined space. The tank is used to treat certain medical conditions that also include depression and anxiety, something Justin has spoken about in the past.

While Justin is seemingly on a better path mental health wise since releasing new music and sharing positive life updaes on his Instagram, it looks as though he's still using the chamber every now and then to keep his health on track. The "I Don't Care" singer shared an image to his Instagram feed that sees him laying in his tank with his Drew socks on, of course. "Chillin in my hyperbaric chamber," he wrote.

Back when Justin debuted his tank to the world, it was when he was going through a tough time and announced a short hiatus from music.

"I have been looking, seeking, trial and error as most of us do, I am now very focused on repairing some of the deep rooted issues that I have as most of us have, so that I don’t fall apart, so that I can sustain my marriage and be the father I want to be," he said. "Music is very important to me but Nothing comes before my family and my health. I will come with a kick ass album ASAP."