Justin Bieber knows how to keep things jiggy, especially at his wedding. The rapper recently shared some wedding figures where he channeled his inner Paul Wall. Now, grills aren't really a traditional accessory for weddings but Justin and Hailey Bieber's recently shared wedding photos, the pop singer is spotted flashing his iced out grills on his bottom set of teeth. The rapper shared two photos with one of them showing Hailey's finger pulling his lower lip down, showing off the icy bottoms.

Ahead of the wedding, Biebs seemed to lace himself up with some new jewelry. The grill he flashed are the same ones he picked up a week ago from the jeweler GoldTeethGod. Additionally, Bieber laced himself up with a brand new Audemar Piguet watch that he debuted on Instagram and later wore at his wedding. I mean, if you got Bieber type of money, might as well splurge on a little bit of ice before the big day.

In other related news, it appears that Bieber's retirement is now short-lived. The singer announced that he'd be taking some time off from making music earlier this year. However, in wake of his recent nuptials, Biebervelli announced that he'd be dropping a new song on Friday with Dan + Shay which he's described as "wedding music." Keep your eyes peeled for that.