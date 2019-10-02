Considering that it's rumored the Biebers spent half a million dollars on their luxury, South Carolina wedding, it's not surprising that Justin Bieber got himself a lavish gift ahead of the ceremony. Justin and his blushing bride Hailey tied the knot in September 2018 at a courthouse, but they wanted to celebrate their wedded bliss with an official ceremony.

The two invited their loved ones, including their famous friends, to help bring in the big day, but prior to saying "I Do" for the second time, Justin gifted himself with an Audemars Piguet Royal Oak 5402BA watch. According to Esquire, the style of Justin's rare luxury timepiece was produced sometime between 1977 and the early 1980s. Celebrity jeweler Jadelle Beverly Hills—who boasts clients like the Kardashians, Floyd Mayweather, Ciara, and Lala Anthony—is responsible for helping Justin make the hefty purchase.

Just how much Justin dropped on his Audemars Piguet Royal Oak is unknown, but High Snobiety reported that it most likely sold for around $60K, as there is one like it at that price available online. However, TMZ asserts that they've been told Justin's piece went for almost $100K. Check it our below.

