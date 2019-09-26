Just a few hours ago we posted about reports that Justin Bieber had reached out to his Canadian pal Daniel Caesar to perform at his upcoming wedding set to take place next week. While the official wedding ceremony for Justin and Hailey is said to be days away, the "Where Are You Now?" singer has secured himself some fresh grills for the special day. Justin shared a short clip on Instagram that sees a nice lavender/diamond mouthpiece sparkling in all its glory.

"Lavenders by @goldteethgod," Justin captioned the video.

While details for the couple's wedding are scarce, previous reports suggest it will be taking place in Palmetto Bluff, South Carolina. “I think having it in the woods would be so beautiful," Hailey once shared.

“Things all around us just get better with time. I fall more in love with you every day! You have walked hand and hand with me as I continue to get my emotions, mind, body and soul in tact! You have given me so much strength, support, encouragement and joy. I just wanted to publicly honour you, and remind you that the best is yet to come!” Justin wrote of his wife on Instagram.