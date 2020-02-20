We've all been made aware that James Corden isn't always truly driving the vehicle during Carpool Karaoke, but it doesn't take away from the family-friendly moments with celebrities, The Late Late Show with James Corden host recently linked up with Changes singer Justin Bieber and had him as a guest on the popular singing series.



Kevin Winter / Staff / Getty Images

During their ride around the block, Corden brought up Bieber's tweets from 2019 when he said he could take down Tom Cruise in a bout. After the tweet went viral, Bieber backtracked and told the press that he was just joking around, but it seems that he truly believes he could best the Oscar-nominated actor.

"He's not the guy you see in movies," the singer said. "That's a character. [Being in] phenomenal shape doesn't mean you're a good fighter... You're mesmerized by the characters that he's playing. I'm telling you... I'm dangerous. My agility is crazy. My agility is insane." He then joked, "I'm the Conor McGregor of entertainment."

Meanwhile, Bieber made headlines for sharing an Instagram Story while wearing lipstick and fake eyelashes. While it did bring in a chuckle among his fans, it's obvious that the singer was playing around with a makeup filter—to the disappointment of a few. Check out both Justin Bieber's Carpool Karaoke episode and his lipsticked look below.