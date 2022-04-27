mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Justin Bieber & Lyrical Lemonade Team Up For Silly Song & Video, "I Feel Funny"

Hayley Hynes
April 27, 2022 00:57
Justin Bieber/SpotifyJustin Bieber/Spotify
Justin Bieber/Spotify

I Feel Funny
Justin Bieber

Bieber and Cole Bennett filmed the video in 15 minutes while on set for the shooting of his "Honest" collab with Don Toliver.


Very few artists in the industry have had a career like that of Justin Bieber, which is exactly why the Canadian star is capable of putting out just about anything, and still receiving a massive outpouring of love from his fans – tonight's single, "I Feel Funny" is proof of that. 

If you listen to the track without understanding the backstory, you may wonder what Bieber had in mind while he was putting together the one-minute and 15-second long title. Luckily, over on the Lyrical Lemonade YouTube page, Cole Bennett broke things down for us in the music video's description.

"Justin randomly texted me this song one day and said, 'Should we do a visual to this? Song straight to number 1,'" he wrote. "We joked around about doing a video for it but never did. A few weeks later we were doing a pickup day for a video we had recently shot but never finished, ('Honest')."

"We had a bit of time switching over from scene to scene. So, I went into his trailer and said "Remember that song you sent me? Let's shoot a video for it on my phone in between takes of the actual video... The rest was history. Enjoy."

Check out Justin Bieber's "I Feel Funny" music video above, and let us know what your thoughts on his collaboration with Lyrical Lemonade are in the comment section below. 

Quotable Lyrics:

You entice me

What's your sign? I'm a Pisces

Please don't spite me, please no fighting

I don't got energy, please just hype me

