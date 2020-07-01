Whether or not we'll see Dr. Dre take to the Verzuz stage is debatable. The legendary rapper and producer tends to keep to himself away from the spotlight these days, but that doesn't mean that he's still not creating hits and working with some of our favorite artists. He's helped to shape the careers of a number of artists and there are countless classics crafted by his brilliant musical mind. Over the last few months, Dr. Dre's name has been tossed around during Verzuz conversations, and now Juicy J has entered the chat to say that he's ready to go hit-for-hit against the Aftermath icon.

"I wanna do a Verzus battle wit Dr Dre no cappuccino," Juicy J tweeted on Tuesday (June 30). The match-up was prompted a mixed reaction from fans who said that a battle between the two artists would be a sight. Not only does the Three 6 Mafia legend have a considerably extensive catalog as a member of the award-winning group and as a solo artist, but he's also helped produce tracks for others like Future, Lil Wayne, Wale, Nicki Minaj, Desiigner, and many more.

Check out a few responses to Juicy J's Verzuz request and let us know if you think these two are a fair match-up. If you don't agree with this match-up, let us know who each of these artists/producers should go up against.