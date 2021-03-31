Juicy J, Lil Baby & 2 Chainz Are Janky Businessmen In The Music Video For "Spend It"

The music video for "Spend It" finds Juicy J running a used car lot, Lil Baby overseeing a pawn shop, and 2 Chainz managing a plastic surgery center.

Juicy J, the self-described "Tom Brady of Rap," is one of Hip-Hop's most versatile and ever-evolving veterans. Thanks to his willingness to collaborate with artists of every generation as well as his infectious energy on wax, Juicy J has enjoyed a storied career as a member of Three 6 Mafia and as a solo rapper. His latest album, The Hustle Continues dropped last fall, and the high-spirited nature of the record proves that Juicy J isn't ready to stop any time soon.

Today, Juicy J has officially unleashed the music video for THE HUSTLE CONTINUES standout "SPEND IT." The humorous visual for the Lil Baby- and 2 Chainz-assisted track arrives exclusively on the Memphis artist's Facebook page, and it finds Juicy J, Lil Baby, and 2 Chainz running various unprofessional businesses.

Juicy J takes on the role of a janky used cars salesman, while Lil Baby and 2 Chainz are portrayed in the music video as owners of a pawn shop and plastic surgery center, respectively. The four-minute music video is an entertaining effort that features funny skits from Juicy J, outlandish visual effects that put Lil Baby's head on a baby's, and plenty of vibrant shots.

Check out the Facebook exclusive music video for Juicy J's "SPEND IT" above and let us know what you think.