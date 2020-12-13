Juicy J, in a recent interview with HipHopDX, said Logic is his "best friend" and helped him create his iconic "shut the fuck up" producer tag.

Bryan Steffy / Getty Images

“Logic is my best friend, man,” Juicy J told the publication. “We hang out all the time. We was in the studio and he was just talking. He’s like, ‘Man, what did Juicy J say? Shut the fuck up.'” We was just being funny. And I said, ‘Hey.’ I stopped it. I told the engineer, ‘You recorded that?’ He’s like, ‘Yeah,’ I said, ‘Man, I’m using that as my producer tag because that shit is hard. You talking is.’ We didn’t say, ‘Hey, Logic, go in the studio, I mean go in the booth and do this.’ He just said it and it was recording.”

The two rappers recently collaborated on the track "1995" off Juicy J's The Hustle Continues album.

Juicy J, who started his solo career in 2013 after leaving Three 6 Mafia, has long been known for his eccentric adlibs, which include recognizable quick hits like “we trippy mayne,” and, “yea hoe."

“He say he didn’t think I was serious,” Juicy J continued, saying that Logic was surprised by his use of the tag. “He said, ‘When you said you was going to use that as a tag, I didn’t think you was serious.’ He’s like, ‘Man, that shit sound hard. I’m hearing my voice every fucking where.'"

