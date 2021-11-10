mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Juicy J, Bella Thorne & Porn Star Abella Danger Are In A Toxic Love Triangle In The "In You" Music Video

Joshua Robinson
November 10, 2021
Bella Thorne and Juicy J team up for a sultry and conceptual new track.


Bella Thorne and Juicy J have teamed up for a new single called "In You," and it may just be one of the strangest collaborations of 2021. Fans familiar with the award-winning actress and adult film director likely already knew that she has been releasing music for several years, but just in case you weren't, her conceptual new track with Juicy J will undoubtedly leave a strong impression.

The song finds both of the artists rapping about a distant romantic partner who is only emotionally available during sex, but the lyrics don't fully come to life until you see the song's sultry, NSFW music video. Adult actress Abella Danger stars in the video as Bella Thorne and Juicy J's shared love interest, and after a barrage of intimate scenes between Thorne and Danger, the two artists eventually learn that they have both been played by the same girl.

ella Thorne attends the photocall of the movie "Time Is Up" during the 19th Alice Nella Città 2021 at Casa Alice on October 16, 2021 in Rome, Italy.
Stefania M. D'Alessandro/Getty Images

"Juicy J is amazing to work with," Bella Thorne said, praising her recent collaborator. "When Juicy J stepped on set, he’s like, ‘What the fuck?’ He’s looking around like, ‘This really is crazy. Exactly what you told me, is exactly what’s happening in the video. You completely brought it to life.’ It was amazing to work with Juicy J because he has great comedic timing, and that was definitely needed for some parts of the video."

Watch Bella Thorne and Juicy's sultry music video for "In You" below, and let us know in the comments if you think their new collab is a hit or a miss.

Quotable Lyrics

I can't lie you fine as shit
But I'ma have to put you on my blocklist
Gave you this dick then drove you crazy
Put you on the suicide watchlist

[via]

