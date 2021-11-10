Juicy J, Bella Thorne & Porn Star Abella Danger Are In A Toxic Love Triangle In The "In You" Music Video

Bella Thorne and Juicy J have teamed up for a new single called "In You," and it may just be one of the strangest collaborations of 2021. Fans familiar with the award-winning actress and adult film director likely already knew that she has been releasing music for several years, but just in case you weren't, her conceptual new track with Juicy J will undoubtedly leave a strong impression.

The song finds both of the artists rapping about a distant romantic partner who is only emotionally available during sex, but the lyrics don't fully come to life until you see the song's sultry, NSFW music video. Adult actress Abella Danger stars in the video as Bella Thorne and Juicy J's shared love interest, and after a barrage of intimate scenes between Thorne and Danger, the two artists eventually learn that they have both been played by the same girl.



"Juicy J is amazing to work with," Bella Thorne said, praising her recent collaborator. "When Juicy J stepped on set, he’s like, ‘What the fuck?’ He’s looking around like, ‘This really is crazy. Exactly what you told me, is exactly what’s happening in the video. You completely brought it to life.’ It was amazing to work with Juicy J because he has great comedic timing, and that was definitely needed for some parts of the video."

Watch Bella Thorne and Juicy's sultry music video for "In You" below.

Quotable Lyrics

I can't lie you fine as shit

But I'ma have to put you on my blocklist

Gave you this dick then drove you crazy

Put you on the suicide watchlist

