Bella Thorne and her boyfriend Benjamin Mascolo announced that they have gotten engaged, Sunday, with a cute series of posts on Instagram. The posts began with a "How it started" photo of Mascolo and included a video of Thorne reacting to the proposal and more.

"Thank you for being amazing, baby. I love you so much," Mascolo says in a video while Thorne shows off her ring overcome with emotion. "Now we're getting married! Soon, hopefully! Celebration in Italy and America both."



Vittorio Zunino Celotto / Getty Images

In another post, Mascolo explained that he proposed while the couple were working on their upcoming film Time Is Up.

"I wrote the love letter on the back of the script of our movie," he wrote in a post on his Instagram story. "At the end of the last scene, she was at monitor watching with the director and.. surprise."

Thorne and Mascolo have reportedly been dating for nearly two years. Thorne was in a relationship with Mod Sun prior to dating Mascolo. She recently revealed that she identifies as pansexual. She also started an OnlyFans account in 2020 that netted $2 million. Thorne confirmed that some of the money would go to charity.

Check out some of the posts below.

