Juicy J & Pi'erre Bourne Team Up For "Space Age Pimpin"

Legendary producer-rapper Juicy J has teamed up with fellow super-producer and artist Pi’erre Bourne on Space Age Pimpin. The album’s sole feature is Project Pat and it was exclusively produced by Juicy J. Space Age Pimpin delivers a combination of J’s high-energy southern grit and Pi’erre’s new-age melodic trap sound.

Juicy J has kept busy this year as he has been performing many sold-out shows alongside Three 6 Mafia, he released Stoner’s Night with Wiz Khalifa in February, and he was credited with the production of “Jimmy Cooks” off Drake’s latest album, Honestly, Nevermind.

Pi’erre is known for producing hits such as Playboi Carti’s “Magnolia,” Sli’merre with Young Nudy, and topping the charts with Lil Uzi Vert’s Eternal Atake. His accomplishments as a producer were quickly followed by his success as a rapper.

Earlier this month, J and Pierre started the rollout for the album with the release of the lead single “This Fronto.”

Stream Space Age Pimpin and let us know what you think in the comments.

Space Age Pimpin Tracklist