Juice WRLD was one of the greatest songwriters of his generation. He was a talented rapper and had a serious knack for melody, carving out a clear lane for himself as he became one of the most popular artists in the world. He passed away at the young age of 21. We all know that Juice had a lot left in him, so it's truly heartbreaking to be celebrating his legacy today, on what would have been his twenty-second birthday.

With a new posthumous single out called "Real Shit" with Benny Blanco, Juice WRLD is being celebrated by all of his friends, fans, and family on what should have been a happy day for the artist. As we near the anniversary of his passing, Carmella Wallace, Juice's mother, sat back and reflected on all of the birthdays that she spent with Juice, sharing a touching message on his Instagram page.

"Jarad and I both loved celebrating our birthdays - mine is just two weeks before his," wrote Carmella. "On our special days we used to wish one another Happy Birthday dozens and dozens of times throughout the day. Now I like to think of all the 'Happy Birthdays' we saved for the future. Jarad would have been 22 years old today. He will forever be the light of my life. Today, we celebrate him, his immense talent and creativity and his contributions to the world. Through his art, he spoke his truth."



Isabel Infantes/PA Images via Getty Images

Send your love to Carmella Wallace, as well as the rest of Juice WRLD's family, friends, and loved ones today. LLJW.