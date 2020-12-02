Juice WRLD & Benny Blanco Reunite On Posthumous Single "Real Sh*t"

It's unbelievable to think that we're quickly approaching the one-year anniversary since Juice WRLD lost his life in an accidental drug overdose. It was on December 8 of last year when the tragic news began to circulate, and as his friends, family, and fans continue to grieve his loss, the rapper is remembered through his music. On July 10, Juice WRLD's team released his posthumous album Legends Never Die, and in 2020 we've heard his collaborations with Eminem, Polo G, G Herbo, and more.

We previously reported earlier this year that there were rumors of Juice having thousands of tracks in the vault, so it isn't surprising to hear yet another posthumous sonic gifting from the late artist. In honor of what would have been Juice WRLD's 22nd birthday (December 2), benny blanco shared his collaboration with the rapper: "Real Sh*t." Over on Instagram, blanco penned a lengthy yet emotional tribute to his departed friend.

"He was an absolute genius to say the least but above all he was one of the kindest and most considerate people i have ever met," blanco wrote. "He was my friend... happy birthday juice... we miss u." Stream "Real Sh*t" and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

Workin' out my demons, they in better shape (Yeah, ayy)

Demons on my back, get them away from me (Uh, ayy)

Cut it like a razor blade, hey (Uh)

Turned on like a light switch

Havin' black hoes snortin' up the white b*tch (Uh, ayy)

Main ho found out 'bout my mistress

[via]