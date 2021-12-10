Juice WRLD Kicks Off New Album With Metro Boomin-Produced "Burn"

The haunted soul of the late Juice WRLD is on full display all over his second posthumous studio album, titled Fighting Demons, which was released on Friday (December 10). Though it's still early, some fans are already praising this album and saying that it's slightly better than the first posthumous album in Juice WRLD's discography, Legends Never Die. While that's subjective, time will tell where this project stands in the ranking of the greatest bodies of work from the departed Chicago spitter.

His new album starts off with "Burn," a song produced by Metro Boomin, in which Juice discusses his battle with substance abuse, being "cursed since birth," and his journey to find truth in his life. There are plenty of highlights on the album, but this is definitely one of them.

The release of Fighting Demons comes following a celebration of the rapper's life at United Center in Chicago, which featured performances from some of the artist's best friends in the music industry. It arrives almost exactly two years following his death.

Listen to "Burn" below and check out the full album here.





Quotable Lyrics:

Gotta put the narcotics down, I can feel 'em fucking up my kidney

And punching my liver

If I let it kill me, my mama'll never forgive me

Ain't numbing my feelings, if I let it kill 'em, my baby will never forgive me

This remind me of hell, sometimes I wonder if that's where God really sent me