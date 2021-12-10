Juice WRLD's Posthumous "Fighting Demons" Arrives Ft. Justin Bieber, Polo G, Trippie Red, & SUGA From BTS

Ahead of next week's release ofInto the Abyss, a documentary about Juice WRLD, his life, and his career, another posthumous album from the late star has been released. December 8 marked the rapper's birthday, a celebration that comes six days after the anniversary of his death. Juice was an impactful figure in the music world, especially among the younger generation of Hip Hop and Rap fans, and his loved ones have made sure that his legacy continues through his music.

Today, we've received Fighting Demons, an album that seemingly leans toward the inner workings of Juice WRLD's mental and emotional state. He was always known to be an expressive and honest artist who laid out his thoughts and feelings on wax, and this record stays true to that narrative.

Features include looks from Justin Bieber, Polo G, Trippie Redd, and SUGA from BTS. Stream Fighting Demons and let us know what you think.

Tracklist

1. Burn

2. Already Dead

3. You Wouldn’t Understand

4. Wandered To LA with Justin Bieber

5. Eminem Speaks

6. Rockstar In His Prime

7. Doom

8. Go Hard

9. Juice WRLD Speaks

10. Not Enough

11. Feline with Polo G & Trippie Redd

12. Relocate

13. Juice WRLD Speaks 2

14. Until The Plug Comes Back Around

15. From My Window

16. Girl Of My Dreams ft. SUGA of BTS

17. Feel Alone

18. My Life In A Nutshell